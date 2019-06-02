Sports
Gutierrez leads Laguna to 13-10 win over Tijuana
LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Adrian Gutierrez hit two home runs and drove in nine runs, as the Algodoneros Union Laguna defeated the Toros de Tijuana 13-10 on Sunday.
The home runs by Gutierrez, both three-run shots, came in the sixth off Gerardo Sanchez and in the eighth off Jumbo Diaz. Eric Aguilera doubled and singled, scoring three runs in the win.
Alejandro Chavarria (1-0) got the win in relief while Brennan Bernardino (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Henry Urrutia was a home run short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Toros. Niko Vasquez homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.
Despite the loss, Tijuana is 6-3 against Laguna this season.
