Naquin’s homer leads Columbus to 7-5 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Naquin hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 7-5 win over the Durham Bulls on Sunday.

The home run by Naquin scored Mark Mathias to give the Clippers a 4-2 lead.

The Clippers extended their lead in the seventh when Brandon Barnes hit a three-run home run.

Durham saw its comeback attempt come up short after Dalton Kelly hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the Columbus lead to 7-5.

Neil Ramirez (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Durham starter Ryan Merritt (2-5) took the loss in the International League game.

Nick Solak hit two solo home runs for the Bulls.