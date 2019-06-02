Kolek leads Great Lakes to 7-4 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Stephen Kolek allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Great Lakes Loons over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in a 7-4 win on Sunday. With the victory, the Loons swept the three-game series.

Kolek (3-3) allowed three runs while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Fort Wayne took the lead in the first when Michael Curry hit a sacrifice fly and Juan Fernandez hit a two-run double.

The Loons took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Niko Hulsizer hit a two-run single en route to the one-run lead.

The Loons later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Leonel Valera scored on a groundout, while Luke Heyer hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Efrain Contreras (3-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 5-2 against Fort Wayne this season.