Teheran scheduled to start for Atlanta against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (22-33, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-27, second in the AL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (5-4, 2.85 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Braves: Julio Teheran (3-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Detroit and Atlanta are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Braves are 15-15 on their home turf. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Tigers are 13-16 on the road. The Detroit pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.70, Daniel Norris leads the staff with a mark of 4.58. The Braves won the last meeting 10-5. Mike Soroka earned his sixth victory and Dansby Swanson went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Norris registered his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 28 extra base hits and is batting .306. Austin Riley is 13-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with six home runs home runs and is slugging .405. Brandon Dixon is 12-for-30 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

Tigers: 4-6, .268 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (knee).