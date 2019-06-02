Cubs face off against the Cardinals in division matchup

Chicago Cubs (31-25, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-28, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (4-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-5, 4.94 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals St. Louis and Chicago will play on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are 13-13 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Dexter Fowler with a mark of .382.

The Cubs are 13-15 in road games. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the lineup with an OBP of .404. The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-4. John Gant earned his fourth victory and Fowler went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Tyler Chatwood registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs and has 51 RBIs. Matt Carpenter is 10-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rizzo leads the Cubs with 43 RBIs and is batting .294. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-41 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Alex Reyes: 10-day IL (finger), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: day-to-day (finger), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: day-to-day (heel).