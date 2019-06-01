Overstreet leads Amarillo to 6-4 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Kyle Overstreet singled three times as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Midland RockHounds 6-4 on Saturday.

Up 3-2, the Sod Poodles added to their lead in the fifth inning when Luis Torrens hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Overstreet.

The Sod Poodles tacked on another run in the seventh when Torrens hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ivan Castillo.

Midland saw its comeback attempt come up short after Luis Barrera hit an RBI single, bringing home Mikey White in the ninth inning to cut the Amarillo lead to 6-4.

Amarillo starter Lake Bachar (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Friedrichs (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Barrera doubled twice and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the RockHounds.