Paulson hits grand slam, leads Great Lakes over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Dillon Paulson hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to an 11-0 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday.

The grand slam by Paulson scored Chris Roller, Miguel Vargas, and Jacob Amaya to give the Loons a 10-0 lead.

Great Lakes starter John Rooney (1-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ryan Weathers (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up six runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

The TinCaps were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Loons' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Great Lakes improved to 4-2 against Fort Wayne this season.