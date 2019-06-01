2018 champ Beavers are out; Langeliers’ 11 RBIs set record

Florida's Roberto Pena (24) high-fives his teammates after hitting a home run against Army at the NCAA college baseball regional, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. Brad Tollefson

Defending national champion Oregon State was among the first teams eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, marking the first time the Beavers have gone 0-2 in regionals in 14 appearances since 1985.

The Beavers' 4-1 loss to Big East champion Creighton, which followed a 7-6 loss to American Athletic Conference champ Cincinnati on Friday, knocked them out in the regional round for the first time since 2015.

Baylor's Shea Langeliers turned in one of the greatest individual postseason performances, hitting three home runs and doubling while going 5 for 6 and driving in a tournament-record 11 runs in the Bears' 24-6 win over Omaha in an elimination game.

"It's a pretty cool," Langeliers said. "It's a team accolade. I was up in the right situations and happened to come through."

Langeliers' homers were for two, one and three runs. He also had a two-run single and three-run double.

Illinois State sprung a surprise by beating No. 7 national seed Louisville 4-2 on the Cardinals' home field to move within one win of making its first super regional.

No. 4 regional seeds Central Connecticut State, Jacksonville State and Ohio State won elimination games to stay alive.

Creighton's Evan Johnson and John Sakowski combined on a four-hitter, Isaac Collins homered in a three-run third inning and three errors led to two unearned runs for the Bluejays, who bounced back from a 6-0 loss to Michigan.

The game was catcher Adley Rutschman's last for Oregon State. Rutschman is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday. He was on deck when the Bluejays turned the game-ending double play. He had driven a ball to the warning track in his last at-bat and tipped his cap to the crowd as he jogged back to the dugout.

Illinois State continued its surge under first-year coach Steve Holm, who took over a Redbirds team that went 22-30 a year ago and led them to a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title.

Illinois State made the most of its three hits against Louisville starter Reid Detmers. Joe Aeilts doubled in a run in the first inning and Jeremy Gaines's two-run double in the sixth broke a 2-2 tie. Matt Walker scattered six hits, walked two and struck out seven in a complete game.

The Redbirds will play Louisville or Indiana on Sunday night and would have to lose twice to be denied a berth in super regionals.

ARMY'S STRUGGLES

Army's offensive woes in the NCAA Tournament continued. Texas Tech had a no-hitter against Army into the sixth inning Friday, and Florida took a perfect game into the sixth Saturday. Army has gone two games-and-out in three of four regionals since reaching a final in 2009. The Black Knights have lost four straight tournament games by a combined score of 47-9.

BIG BATS

— Bobby Morgensen hit two homers for the second straight day, leading Florida Atlantic in a 10-6 win over Mercer.

— Hunter Coleman homered twice and drove in five runs in Texas A&M's 11-2 win over Fordham.

— Dave Matthews' tie-breaking three-run homer in the third inning sent Central Connecticut State past California 7-4.

— Pinch hitter Andrew Naismith doubled in two runs and scored on a throwing error in a three-run eighth inning as Jacksonville State stayed alive with an 8-5 win over Illinois.

— Trevor Hauver, Gage Workman and Sam Ferri had three hits apiece in Arizona State's 13-5 win over Stony Brook.

— Kendrick Calilao went 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs to lead Florida past Army 13-5.

MOUND MARVELS

— Andrew Magno allowed one run and struck out 12 in 7 1/3 innings of relief in Ohio State's 9-8, 13-inning win over McNeese State. He struck out six of the last seven batters.

— Texas A&M's Asa Lacy gave up three hits and a run and struck out seven in seven innings against Fordham.

— Evan McKendry, Mark Mixon and Alex Ruiz combined to limit Southern to two hits over eight innings in Miami's 12-2 win.

— Florida's Jack Leftwich retired the first 16 batters and allowed one hit and one run in seven innings against Army.