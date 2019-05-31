West Virginia tops Fordham 6-2 in NCAA Tournament

West Virginia's Brandon White (7) and Tevin Tucker (2) celebrate after closing out an inning against Fordham during an NCAA college baseball regional tournament Friday, May 31, 2019, in Morgantown, W.V. William Wotring

Tyler Doanes and Ivan Gonzalez each drove in two runs to lead West Virginia to a 6-2 victory over Fordham on Friday night in the Morgantown regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Top-seeded West Virginia (38-20) advanced to meet third-seeded Duke (32-25) on Saturday. No. 4 Fordham (38-23) will face second-seeded Texas A&M (37-22-1) in an elimination game.

West Virginia's Nick Snyder (9-1) struck out six and walked three in five innings. Kade Strowd threw four innings of hitless relief.

Fordham's John Stankiewicz (8-4) had allowed 15 walks all season but walked five in the third, including Gonzalez with the bases loaded. West Virginia scored two other runs in the inning on a wild pitch and on Darius Hill's sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead.

Doanes doubled home two runs in the sixth and Gonzalez added an RBI double in the seventh.

Fordham's Matt Tarabek had an RBI single in the first.