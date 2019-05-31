Pill’s double leads Nashville to 6-5 win over New Orleans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tyler Pill hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 6-5 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Friday.

The double by Pill scored Delino DeShields and Eli White and was the game's last scoring play.

Kyle Bird (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Parker Bugg (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Micah Brown homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Baby Cakes. Matt Snyder homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.