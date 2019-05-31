Jerez’s double leads Lake County to 9-4 win over West Michigan

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Miguel Jerez hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 9-4 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday.

The double by Jerez gave the Captains a 4-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for Lake County. Earlier in the inning, Lake County tied the game when Bo Naylor hit an RBI single.

The Captains later added two runs in the sixth and three in the eighth. In the sixth, Naylor hit a two-run home run, while Naylor and Jesse Berardi hit RBI singles in the eighth.

Naylor homered and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring three for Lake County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aaron Pinto (5-1) got the win in relief while West Michigan starter Kacey Murphy (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.