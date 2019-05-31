Matheny leads Portland to 20-2 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Bobby Dalbec and Tate Matheny each hit a pair of the Portland Sea Dogs' season-high six home runs in a 20-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday.

Portland had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning, six runs in the seventh and seven runs in the ninth.

The key inning was the fifth, when Matheny and Deiner Lopez hit three-run home runs.

Portland starter Tanner Houck (5-4) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Anthony Kay (6-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.