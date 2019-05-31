Scivicque’s single leads Erie to 4-1 win over Akron

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Kade Scivicque hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 4-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday.

The single by Scivicque scored Isaac Paredes and Jose Azocar to give the SeaWolves a 2-0 lead.

After Erie added two runs, the RubberDucks cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Alex Call hit a solo home run.

Erie starter Casey Mize (5-0) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Sam Hentges (1-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Call homered and singled twice for the RubberDucks.

With the win, Erie improved to 3-1 against Akron this season.