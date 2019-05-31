Sports
Scivicque’s single leads Erie to 4-1 win over Akron
ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Kade Scivicque hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 4-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday.
The single by Scivicque scored Isaac Paredes and Jose Azocar to give the SeaWolves a 2-0 lead.
After Erie added two runs, the RubberDucks cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Alex Call hit a solo home run.
Erie starter Casey Mize (5-0) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Sam Hentges (1-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Call homered and singled twice for the RubberDucks.
With the win, Erie improved to 3-1 against Akron this season.
