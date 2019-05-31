Fargas, Houchins lift Richmond over Reading 9-4

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Johneshwy Fargas tripled and singled twice, also stealing two bases as the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Reading Fightin Phils 9-4 on Friday.

Zach Houchins homered and doubled with three runs and three RBIs for Richmond.

Richmond started the scoring in the second inning when Matt Winn hit a two-run home run.

The Flying Squirrels later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Richmond starter Alfred Gutierrez (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ramon Rosso (3-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Austin Listi homered twice and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Fightin Phils.

Despite the loss, Reading is 6-3 against Richmond this season.