Nova leads Quad Cities to 4-2 win over Beloit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Freudis Nova homered and had two hits as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Beloit Snappers 4-2 on Thursday.

Quad Cities took the lead in the first when Jeremy Pena hit an RBI double and Cesar Salazar hit a two-run home run.

The Snappers cut into the deficit in the third inning when Lester Madden hit an RBI double, bringing home Max Schuemann.

The River Bandits tacked on another run in the eighth when Nova hit a solo home run.

Beloit saw its comeback attempt come up short after Madden scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the Quad Cities lead to 4-2.

Jose Alberto Rivera (1-2) got the win in relief while Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.