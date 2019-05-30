Warmoth, Stevenson lead the way for Dunedin

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Logan Warmoth was a single short of the cycle, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Tampa Tarpons 12-4 on Thursday. With the victory, the Blue Jays swept the three-game series.

Cal Stevenson tripled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for Dunedin.

Dunedin scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Demi Orimoloye.

Dunedin starter Justin Dillon (4-1) picked up the win after scattering six hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Janson Junk (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dunedin improved to 5-1 against Tampa this season.