Thompson, Aparicio lift Hickory over Kannapolis 5-3

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Miguel Aparicio hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Tyree Thompson allowed just two hits over six innings as the Hickory Crawdads topped the Kannapolis Intimidators 5-3 on Thursday.

Thompson (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs.

Up 2-0 in the fifth, Hickory extended its lead when Aparicio and Curtis Terry hit back-to-back two-run and solo home runs.

Kannapolis answered in the bottom of the inning when Luis Curbelo hit a two-run home run to get within three.

The Intimidators saw their comeback attempt come up short after Corey Zangari hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to cut the Hickory lead to 5-3.

Jonathan Stiever (3-4) went five innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.