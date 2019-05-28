Heim’s homer leads Midland to 5-4 win over Corpus Christi

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Jonah Heim hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 5-4 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday. With the victory, the RockHounds snapped a six-game losing streak.

The home run by Heim scored Dairon Blanco to give the RockHounds a 5-3 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Corpus Christi cut into the lead on a solo home run by Stephen Wrenn.

John Gorman (3-2) got the win in relief while Hunter Martin (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joshua Rojas homered and singled for the Hooks. Wrenn homered and singled.