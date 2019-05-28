Civale, Marabell spur Akron to 6-2 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Connor Marabell homered and had two hits, and Aaron Civale allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Akron RubberDucks topped the Bowie Baysox 6-2 on Tuesday.

Civale (4-0) allowed two runs while striking out three and walking two to get the win.

Akron took the lead in the first when Wilson Garcia hit a two-run home run and Tyler Krieger hit an RBI single.

After Akron added a run in the fifth on a home run by Marabell, the Baysox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ryan McKenna hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The RubberDucks later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Krieger hit a sacrifice fly and Alexis Pantoja hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Dean Kremer (0-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Akron improved to 9-2 against Bowie this season.