Detroit takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Baltimore

Detroit Tigers (19-32, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-37, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (4-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (2-5, 4.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 7-19 on their home turf. Baltimore's team on-base percentage of .300 is last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the team with an OBP of .362.

The Tigers are 10-15 in road games. The Detroit pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.89. Spencer Turnbull leads the team with a 2.97 earned run average. The Orioles won the last meeting 5-3. Dan Straily earned his second victory and Renato Nunez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Daniel Norris registered his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 27 extra base hits and is batting .316. Nunez is 11-for-32 with a double, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 24 extra base hits and is batting .271. JaCoby Jones is 11-for-35 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .254 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .235 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Chris Davis: 10-day IL (hip inflammation), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (undisclosed).