Sanchez scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (21-32, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-19, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Rays: Yonny Chirinos (5-1, 3.20 ERA, .91 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)



The Rays are 9-10 against opponents from the AL East. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for thirteenth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with an average of .336.

The Blue Jays are 11-14 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Freddy Galvis leads the team with a mark of .266. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .522. Tommy Pham has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Justin Smoak leads the Blue Jays with 11 home runs and has 30 RBIs. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-29 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (left hand contusion), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (right elbow impingement), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 10-day IL (left ulnar neuritis), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).