Saladino’s homer leads San Antonio to 7-4 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Tyler Saladino hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 7-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday.

The home run by Saladino scored Michael O'Neill and Travis Shaw and was the game's last scoring play.

O'Neill scored on an error in the first inning and Lucas Erceg hit an RBI single in the sixth to give the Missions a 2-1 lead. The Redbirds came back to take a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning when they crossed the plate for three runs, including a triple by Drew Robinson that scored Adolis Garcia.

San Antonio tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Saladino hit a two-run triple.

Alex Wilson (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chris Beck (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Garcia tripled, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Redbirds. Robinson tripled and doubled, driving home two runs.