Sports
Morel hits walk-off single in 11th, South Bend beats West Michigan 11-10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Christopher Morel hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the South Bend Cubs topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 11-10 on Sunday.
Andy Weber scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Jonathan Sierra and then went to third on a walk by Tyler Durna.
Earlier in the inning, Sierra singled, scoring Delvin Zinn to tie the game 10-10.
The Cubs scored three runs in the 10th before West Michigan answered in the next half-inning when Ulrich Bojarski hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Avery Tuck to take a 10-9 lead.
Zach Mort (2-2) got the win in relief while Angel Reyes (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
For the Whitecaps, Sam McMillan singled four times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.
With the win, South Bend improved to 5-2 against West Michigan this season.
Comments