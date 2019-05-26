Binghamton beats Trenton 6-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Andres Gimenez scored on an error in the third inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 6-2 win over the Trenton Thunder on Sunday.

Gimenez scored on the play to give the Rumble Ponies a 3-2 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a walk by Barrett Barnes.

The Rumble Ponies later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Barnes hit a two-run home run, while Kevin Kaczmarski hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Binghamton left-hander Anthony Kay (6-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Garrett Whitlock (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.