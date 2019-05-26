Adams scores winning run, Modesto beats Lake Elsinore 2-1 in walk-off finish

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Johnny Adams scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Modesto Nuts beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 2-1 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Nuts and a four-game winning streak for the Storm.

Adams scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and stole second.

In the top of the second, Lake Elsinore took the lead on a fielder's choice that scored Eguy Rosario. Modesto answered in the fourth inning when Jack Larsen hit an RBI double, bringing home Matt Sanders.

Reliever Raymond Kerr (1-2) went five scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Jordan Guerrero (0-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the California League game.

Larsen doubled twice and singled in the win.