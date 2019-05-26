Na cruises to stress-free victory at Colonial

Kip Adams, left, president of Colonial Country Club, presents Kevin Na with the Leonard Trophy after Na won the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. AP Photo

Kevin Na birdied four of the first eight holes and shot a 4-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Tony Finau in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial on Sunday.

Na opened with a two-shot lead and was in front by at least that many for the final 16 holes after putting his second shot inside 5 feet for birdie at the par-4 second. He finished at 13-under 267.

His third career PGA Tour victory, and second in 10 months, came after putting himself in contention with a second-round 62, one off the Colonial record. It was his third score at least that good in a span of six on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan.

Jordan Spieth's strong putting disappeared in a 2-over 72 as the Dallas native finished eight shots back to remain without a victory since the 2017 British Open.

Jim Furyk's hopes faded when the 2003 U.S. Open champion went in the water for double bogey at the par-3 13th on the way to a 73. The last of Furyk's 17 career victories was four years ago at Hilton Head.

Finau briefly was within a shot of Na early in the round, and he was two back when Na birdied 14 about the same time Finau had a bogey at 16 to extend the lead to four. Finau, looking for his second career win three years after his first, closed with a 68.

PGA OF AMERICA AND PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Ken Tanigawa overcame a three-shot deficit on the back nine to pass defending champion Paul Broadhurst and saved par on the final hole for a one-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship for his first senior major.

In only his second year on the PGA Tour Champions, and some 15 years after giving up playing professionally, Tanigawa shot an even-par 70 at Oak Hill to hold off Scott McCarron. The 51-year-old Tanigawa finished at 3-under 277.

Tanigawa drove into a bunker on the par-4 closing hole at Oak Hill, pitched out and hit his third shot to 12 feet, making the par for the victory.

McCarron also shot 70 playing with Tanigawa, a good friend and former teammate at UCLA. McCarron's bid to force a tie ended when he missed a 25-foot birdie putt about a foot to the left.

Broadhurst, who won the Senior PGA at Harbor Shores in southwest Michigan last year, began the day with a two-shot lead, but had a 75 to finish third at 1 under. His chance to force a tie ended when he missed a lengthy birdie putt and three-putted for bogey.

Tanigawa also won at Pebble Beach last year on the PGA Tour Champions. His previous best finish this year was a tie for seventh at the Insperity Championship three weeks ago. The victory makes him eligible for the PGA Championship next year at Harding Park.

LPGA TOUR

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bronte Law shot a 3-under 67 and held off a series of challengers Sunday to win the Pure Silk Championship by two shots for her first career victory on the LPGA Tour.

Law, a 24-year-old from England who played at UCLA, held a share of the lead after all four rounds and finished with a 17-under 267 total on the River Course at the Kingsmill Resort.

Madelene Sagstrom, Brooke Henderson and 54-hole co-leader Nasa Hataoka tied for second. Sagstrom shot 66, Henderson 68 and Hataoka 69.

Law, who came from 10 shots back on the last day to get into a playoff in the LPGA Mediheal Championship three weeks ago at Lake Merced, made six straight pars on the back nine before a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th doubled her lead. Two-putt pars on the last two holes capped the victory in her 56th career start.

WEB.COM

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler made six birdies on the back nine and closed with a 9-under 63, and then made birdie on the par-5 18th on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win his first Web.com Tour title at the Evans Scholars Invitational.

Scheffler capped off a week in which he qualified for his third U.S. Open on Monday and then won for the first time as a pro.

Marcelo Rozo, who had the 54-hole lead, shot 69 and twice made par in the playoff.

Scheffler finished one shot behind in the Savannah Golf Championship, and three weeks ago lost in a playoff at the Nashville Golf Open. The victory moves him to No. 2 on the points list and assures him of being on the PGA Tour next year.

Scheffler, who started the final round six shots behind, finished at 17-under 271 at The Glen Club.

Nicholas Echavarria birdied five of his last six holes for a 63 to finish third.

EUROPEAN TOUR

FARSO, Denmark (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger closed with a 5-under 66 and held on to win the Made in Denmark tournament for his fifth European Tour title.

Wiesberger missed seven months last year because of a wrist injury and was on the verge of falling out of the top 400 in the world ranking until his victory. It was his first top 10 since the HSBC Champions in October 2017.

The Austrian came into the final round at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort with a one-shot lead over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, and Wiesberger could never pull away. He was slowed by a double bogey on No. 4. Wiesberger made eagle on No. 11, only to give that back with a two-shot swing on the 13th when he made bogey and MacIntrye made birdie.

Wiesberger pulled ahead for good with a birdie on the par-3 16th, and the Scot dropping a shot on the 17th. Wiesberger, who made a harmless bogey on the last, finished on 270.

Roman Langasque of France finished a distant third after a 66.

OTHER TOURS

Nuria Iturrios of Spain closed with a 1-under 71 and completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Zimmer Biomet Championship on the Symetra Tour. Iturrios won by two shots over Maddie Szeryk of Canada. ... Tomoharu Otsuki birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 65 and won his first Japan Golf Tour title with a birdie on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff to defeat Rikuya Hoshino in the Kansai Open. Hoshino got into the playoff with a 63. ... Drew Nesbitt of Canada shot 8-under 62 for a two-shot victory in the 60 Abiert Mexicano de Golf on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. ... Jake Knapp closed with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot victory in the Canada Life Open on the Mackenzie Tour. ... Kevin Techakanokboon closed with a 5-under 67 and made an 8-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win the Nantong Championship on the PGA Tour China Series. Techakanonbook defeated Stephen Lawton on England. ... Ross McGowan closed with a 3-under 68 for a four-shot victory over Ricardo Santos in the D+D Real Czech Challenge on the European Challenge Tour. ... Annabel Dimmock of England closed with a 3-under 68 for a one-shot victory over French amateur Pauline Roussin Bouchard to win the Jabra Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour. Dimmock and Bouchard each qualified for the Evian Championship this summer. ... Eun Bin Lim closed with a 1-over 73 and won a four-woman playoff to capture the E1 Charity Open on the Korean LPGA Tour. ... Minami Katsu shot even-par 72 for a two-shot victory in the Chukyo TV Bridgestone Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA Tour.