Quintana scheduled to start for Chicago against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (23-28, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (30-20, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (3-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Cubs: Jose Quintana (4-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Cincinnati and Chicago are looking for a series win with a victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cubs are 10-7 against teams from the NL Central. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .347 is fourth in the league. Willson Contreras leads the club with an OBP of .421.

The Reds are 11-17 in road games. Cincinnati has hit 72 home runs as a team this season. Eugenio Suarez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 29 extra base hits and is batting .305. Kris Bryant has 15 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Suarez leads the Reds with 14 home runs and has 32 RBIs. Derek Dietrich is 6-for-23 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist inflammation), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Zach Duke: 10-day IL (right calf strain), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).