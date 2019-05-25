W. Virginia tops Texas Tech 2-0, reaches Big 12 title game

Ryan Bergert and Zach Ottinger combined for a shutout, and West Virginia defeated top-seeded Texas Tech 2-0 on Saturday night to advance to the Big 12 Tournament final.

Bergert took a perfect game into the fifth inning, but Tech's Cameron Warren broke it up with a single. Bergert allowed one hit in five innings and Ottinger threw four hitless innings to earn the save for the fourth-seeded Mountaineers (37-18).

West Virginia will play Oklahoma State or TCU in the championship game.

West Virginia beat Tech on Thursday, meaning the Red Raiders (38-17) needed to beat the Mountaineers twice on Saturday to reach the final game of the double-elimination tournament. Tech won the early game 10-3 to force a rematch.

In the third inning of the second game Saturday, Darius Hill's sacrifice fly scored Tyler Doanes. In the sixth, Marques Inman grounded into a double play, but Brandon White still scored.