Peterson’s single leads Norfolk over Gwinnett in 13 innings

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Jace Peterson hit a two-run single in the top of the 13th inning to help lead the Norfolk Tides to a 10-8 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday.

The single by Peterson scored Jack Reinheimer and Cedric Mullins. Later in the inning, Norfolk added an insurance run when Christopher Bostick scored on a double by DJ Stewart.

In the bottom of the inning, Gwinnett scored on a passed ball that brought home Rafael Ortega. However, the rally ended when Tanner Scott struck Alex Jackson out to end the game.

The Tides scored one run in the 12th before Gwinnett answered in the bottom of the inning when Luis Marte hit an RBI single, scoring Pedro Florimon to tie the game 7-7.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stewart doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win. Bostick was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs.

Scott (1-1) got the win in relief while Jose Rafael De Paula (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Stranding 15 men on base, the Stripers did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Jack Lopez was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Stripers.

Despite the loss, Gwinnett is 4-2 against Norfolk this season.