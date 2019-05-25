McBride’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 8-5 win over Buffalo

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Matt McBride hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to an 8-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday.

The home run by McBride scored Ali Castillo to give the IronPigs a 7-5 lead.

The IronPigs tacked on another run in the seventh when Deivy Grullon hit an RBI double, scoring Andrew Romine.

Austin Davis (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Buffalo starter Turner Larkins (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Bisons, Socrates Brito homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.