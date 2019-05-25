Tancas hits walk-off homer, Bradenton beats Tampa 2-1

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Lucas Tancas hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Tampa Tarpons 2-1 on Saturday.

In the bottom of the second, Bradenton grabbed the lead on a double by Tancas that scored Robbie Glendinning. Tampa answered in the fifth inning when Dermis Garcia hit a solo home run.

Tancas homered and doubled, driving home two runs in the win.

Nick Mears (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kyle Zurak (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bradenton improved to 4-2 against Tampa this season.