Springer placed on 10-day IL with left hamstring injury

Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) is helped off the field by head trainer Jeremiah Randall during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Friday, May 24, 2019, in Houston. AP Photo

The Houston Astros placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

Springer suffered the injury trying to make a sliding catch on a foul ball in the eighth inning of Friday's game against the Red Sox. Springer was playing in his first game back after missing the previous four with a stiff back.

Springer is batting .308 this season with 17 home runs 43 RBIs.

Houston recalled outfielder Derek Fisher from Triple-A Round Rock to take Springer's spot on the roster.