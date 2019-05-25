Carrasco expected to start for Cleveland against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (29-19, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (26-24, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (4-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Indians: Carlos Carrasco (4-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will play at Progressive Field Saturday.

The Indians are 15-12 on their home turf. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .222 batting average as a team this season, Francisco Lindor leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Rays are 16-8 on the road. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with an average of .312. The Indians won the last meeting 3-1. A.J. Cole earned his second victory and Jordan Luplow went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Jose Alvarado took his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 48 hits and is batting .282. Luplow is 7-for-28 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 50 hits and is batting .289. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee), Oscar Mercado: day-to-day (hip).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Daniel Robertson: day-to-day (illness), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (left hand contusion), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).