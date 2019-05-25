Phillies, streaking Segura set for matchup with Brewers

Philadelphia Phillies (30-21, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-23, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (4-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (3-5, 4.65 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia's Segura puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Brewers.

The Brewers are 17-10 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 83 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 20, averaging one every eight at-bats.

The Phillies are 12-11 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .411 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .519. The Phillies won the last meeting 6-4. Vince Velasquez notched his second victory and Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Freddy Peralta took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 20 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Yasmani Grandal is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 39 RBIs and is batting .260. Andrew McCutchen is 14-for-38 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).