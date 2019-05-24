Gallen, Diaz carry New Orleans to 4-1 win over Okla. City

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Isan Diaz hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Zac Gallen allowed just four hits over seven innings as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-1 on Friday.

Gallen (6-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one run.

Okla. City started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Shane Peterson stole second, went to third on an error, and then scored on an error.

After New Orleans scored two runs, the Baby Cakes added to their lead in the fifth inning when Diaz hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Justin De Fratus (0-2) went seven innings, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out six in the Pacific Coast League game.