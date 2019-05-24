Cedeno leads Peoria to 4-1 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Leandro Cedeno hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 4-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday.

The home run by Cedeno gave the Chiefs a 2-1 lead.

The Chiefs later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Cedeno hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jhon Torres to secure the victory.

Fabian Blanco (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cedar Rapids starter Tyler Palm (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.