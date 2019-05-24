Quintero, Cruz lead the way for Rome

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Henry Quintero doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Rome Braves defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 9-4 on Friday.

Derian Cruz tripled and doubled with two RBIs for Rome.

Down 2-1 in the fourth, Augusta tied it up when Jacob Gonzalez scored on an error.

After Rome added a run in the fifth on a home run by Greg Cullen, the Braves added to their lead with five runs in the sixth inning, including two RBI each from Carlos Paraguate and Logan Brown.

Rome left-hander Gabriel Noguera (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jesus Ozoria (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.