Molina, Palmeiro carry Bowie to 3-1 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Preston Palmeiro had three hits and scored two runs, and Marcos Molina allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Bowie Baysox topped the Erie SeaWolves 3-1 on Friday.

Molina (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing one run.

Erie started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a double, Isaac Paredes advanced to third on a ground out by Josh Lester and then scored on a single by Daniel Pinero.

After tying the game in the fifth, the Baysox took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning. Martin Cervenka hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

Mark Ecker (1-4) went one inning, allowing two runs and four hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.