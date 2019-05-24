Pena, Tovar lead Salt Lake to 7-1 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Roberto Pena hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Wilfredo Tovar homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Sacramento River Cats 7-1 on Thursday.

The double by Pena capped a three-run inning and gave the Bees a 4-1 lead after Tovar hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Bees later added two runs in the sixth and one in the ninth. In the sixth, Tovar and Pena hit solo home runs, while Pena hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Jose Rodriguez (1-0) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Sacramento starter Ty Blach (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.