Garcia’s single leads Iowa to 3-2 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Robel Garcia hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 3-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday.

Trent Giambrone scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double.

After Iowa crossed the plate for two runs in the second inning, Omaha tied the game 2-2 after Samir Duenez and Andrew Susac hit solo home runs in the second and fifth innings.

Dakota Mekkes (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Zach Lovvorn (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.