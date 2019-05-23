Kramer’s homer leads Indianapolis to 8-7 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Kevin Kramer hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to an 8-7 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday. With the victory, the Indians swept the three-game series.

The home run by Kramer, part of a three-run inning, gave the Indians a 7-5 lead before Ke'Bryan Hayes drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

Louisville cut the deficit to one after Narciso Crook and Rob Refsnyder hit RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings.

Indianapolis starter Eduardo Vera (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Lopez (2-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and six hits over five innings.

In the losing effort, Louisville got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Brian O'Grady homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.