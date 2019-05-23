McCarthy, Rholl and Pinto shut out Dayton, Lake County wins 8-0

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Shane McCarthy, Kellen Rholl and Aaron Pinto combined for a shutout as the Lake County Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 8-0 on Thursday.

Rholl (1-1) went four scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win. Connor Curlis (0-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Lake County added to its lead when Quentin Holmes hit a solo home run.

Lake County later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run ninth.

Holmes homered and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

The Dragons were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Captains' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Lake County improved to 7-3 against Dayton this season.