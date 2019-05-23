Ramirez hits walk-off single, Tabasco beats Monclova 11-10

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Ramon R Ramirez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Olmecas de Tabasco beat the Acereros del Norte 11-10 on Wednesday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Olmecas and a three-game winning streak for the Acereros.

The single by Ramirez capped an improbable comeback for the Olmecas, who scored eight runs in the inning for the win. Steve Carrillo hit a two-run single earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Olmecas cut the deficit to 10-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Daniel Carbonell scored on a forceout.

Jesus Garcia (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Carlos Bustamante (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Monclova is 4-1 against Tabasco this season.