Happ leads Iowa to 6-3 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Ian Happ hit a two-run home run and had four hits, driving in five as the Iowa Cubs topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-3 on Wednesday.

Up 2-0 in the third, Iowa added to its lead when Happ hit a two-run home run.

The Cubs extended their lead in the fourth when Happ hit a two-run single.

Iowa starter Colin Rea (5-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Zimmer (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and three hits over two innings.

Elier Hernandez homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Storm Chasers.