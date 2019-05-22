Brosseau’s homer leads Durham to 8-4 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Michael Brosseau hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to an 8-4 win over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday.

The home run by Brosseau scored Christian Arroyo to give the Bulls a 4-2 lead.

The Tides cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when DJ Stewart hit an RBI triple, scoring Chance Sisco.

The Bulls later added two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Nick Ciuffo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Arroyo, while Arroyo hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arroyo homered and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for Durham.

Ricardo Pinto (2-0) got the win in relief while Norfolk starter Keegan Akin (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Stewart tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Tides.