Guzman’s double leads Lexington to 8-3 win over Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Jeison Guzman hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Lexington Legends to an 8-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday.
The double by Guzman started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Lexington took the lead when Brhet Bewley hit an RBI single and then added to it when Eric Cole drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Legends later added two runs in both the third and eighth innings. In the third, Michael Gigliotti hit a two-run single, while Reed Rohlman hit a two-run home run in the eighth.
Rohlman homered, doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for Lexington.
Lexington right-hander Jonathan Bowlan (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cole Winn (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and one hit over 1 1/3 innings.
Lexington took advantage of some erratic Hickory pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.
