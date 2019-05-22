Zehner’s single leads Trenton to 3-2 win over Portland

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Zack Zehner hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 3-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday.

Wendell Rijo scored on the play to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Chris Gittens and then went to third on a single by Gittens.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, the Thunder took the lead for good when Rashad Crawford hit an RBI triple, scoring Kellin Deglan.

Portland saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tate Matheny hit an RBI single, driving in Brett Netzer in the ninth inning to cut the Trenton lead to 3-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Adonis Rosa (2-1) got the win in relief while Portland starter Dedgar Jimenez (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Trenton improved to 10-1 against Portland this season.