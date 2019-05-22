Sevilla says Caparros won’t stay as coach for next season

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013 file photo, Levante's coach Joaquin Caparros gestures during La Liga soccer match against Real Madrid at the Ciutat de Valecia stadium in Valencia, Spain. Sevilla says Joaquin Caparros will not remain as the team’s coach next season. Sevilla says Caparros will stay linked to the team but in a position that will be decided in the future. The former sports director coached Sevilla since March after replacing the fired Pablo Machin in March. He led the club to a sixth-place finish and a Europa League spot. AP Photo

Sevilla says Joaquin Caparros will not be the team's coach next season.

The Spanish club says Caparros will stay linked to the team but in a different position that will be announced in the future.

The former sports director has coached Sevilla since replacing the fired Pablo Machin in March, leading the club to a sixth-place finish in the Spanish league and a spot in the Europa League.

Caparros was also in charge of Sevilla for the final stretch of last season after Italian coach Vincenzo Montella was fired.

The 63-year-old Caparros last month announced he was fighting chronic leukemia but could keep working normally at the club.

He coached Sevilla in 241 matches in total, more than any other coach.