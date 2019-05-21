Vidal, Amador lift Mexico over Saltillo 11-3

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- David Vidal homered twice and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 11-3 on Tuesday.

Japhet Amador homered and singled with three RBIs for Mexico.

Mexico scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fourth, when it scored three runs, including a single by Carlos Figueroa that scored Juan Carlos Gamboa.

Mexico right-hander Patrick Johnson (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Raul Carrillo (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leandro Castro singled three times for the Saraperos.