Golsan scores winning run, Asheville beats Charleston 3-2 in walk-off finish

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Coco Montes hit a sacrifice to drive in Will Golsan with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Asheville Tourists beat the Charleston RiverDogs 3-2 on Tuesday.

Golsan scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a single by Terrin Vavra.

The RiverDogs tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Mickey Gasper hit an RBI double, bringing home Canaan Smith as part of a two-run inning.

Asheville starter Alfredo Garcia struck out nine and walked one while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Alexander Martinez (1-2) got the win in relief while Aaron McGarity (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Asheville improved to 3-1 against Charleston this season.